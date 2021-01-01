Maxim Lighting Stonehenge Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

The Stonehenge Mini Pendant by Maxim Lighting is an elegant, contemporary addition to spaces. Mini and minimalistic, this design pairs a cylindrical, stone seeded glass shade with a sleek, squared loop that is cradled at the end of a rectangular tube stem for a neat, tailored composition. The glass shade softly diffuses a layer of light onto its surroundings, and the simple silhouette of this design pairs perfectly with a range of spaces to bring them a bright and beautiful touch. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze