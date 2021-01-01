From highland dunes
Stoneburner Hand Tufted Light Blue/Yellow Rug
Want to turn the heads of your guests with something that will brighten your home with elegant beauty? Need something gorgeous and high quality at the same time? If so, this lt blue sea of fishrug is for you! This rug is a high grade piece made in China, which is hand-hooked of polyester with cotton backing. It's part of the Tanes collection, and its one of a kind pallete will give an appealing modern feel to the look and feel of your home. As for measurements, they are 1/4' for height, 39' for width, and 63' for depth. To care for it, vaccum it regularly and spot clean any stains. It's also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned every now and then. If you need something to breathe a bit of fresh air into the atmosphere of your home, this is the rug for you. Rug Size: Rectangle 1'8 x 2'5