Bring the idyllic charm of farmhouse life into your home with this 70” barn door console. Cord management options, adjustable shelves, and the ability to accommodate up to 85” TVs make this entertainment stand a strong functional choice. It’s also a reliable style choice when you want to add a rustic flair to your home. Exposed hinges, decorative corner brackets, and the popular barn door style doors corral this media console into the winners circle. Walker Edison Stone Grey TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 80-in) in Gray | LW70BDSDST