AGL Stone Sneaker
Elevate that outfit with the AGL Stone Sneaker. Be a trend setter as these sneakers take on the day in style with details that are bold and cool. Take it to the next level and add these to the footwear collection. Chunky lace-up closure with gold eyelets. Bejeweled accessories on heel counter. Durable synthetic rubber outsole. Leather upper, lining, and insole. Initial branding on sole. Platform heel. Round toe. Made in italy. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.