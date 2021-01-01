From kirkland's
Stone Gray Silver Trim Easel Picture Frame, 4x6
Our Stone Gray Silver Trim Easel Picture Frame will showcase any sweet memory in style. You'll love the personal touch it adds to your coffee table or mantel! Frame measures 4.8L x 0.6W x 6.7H in. Crafted of epoxy resin Shiny stone gray finish Features a silver trim Holds one (1) 4x6 photo Table top or wall hanging display Vertical or horizontal orientation Weight: 0.6 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.