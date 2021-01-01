From arden selections
Arden Selections Stone Leala Texture High Back Patio Chair Cushion
Bring style and comfort to your outdoor living area with this High Back Dining Seat Cushion. This high back patio cushion is 44\" inches long and 20\" inches wide. It is 3.5\" inches thick and has two sets of ties to secure it to the chair. Our Evertru Printed Polyester outdoor fabric is fade resistant and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. Inside this outdoor cushion is patented 100% everLUXE polyester fiberfill to help it retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure and springing replacement patio cushions. This outdoor cushion is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck; however, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. Arden Selections Stone Leala Texture High Back Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | ZM01173B-D9Z1