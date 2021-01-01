From mac
MAC Stolen Moment Extra Dimension Eye Shadow
Mac Extra Dimension Eye Shadow. In Extra Dimension Eye Shadow is a modern hybrid formula that combines the smoothness of a cream, the blendability of a liquid and the finish of a powder with long-wearing colour and prismatic reflections. Its creamy, silky, near-fluid formula creates luminous, well-defined eyes in finishes from sheer crystallized light to stunning metallic. Usage: • Apply to lid using fingers, brush or sponge. Claims: • Long-wearing, six hours • Crease-proof and fade-proof • Stay-true colour • Flake-proof • Safe for contact lens wearers • Non-acnegenic • Dermatologist tested • Ophthalmologist tested • For all skin types • Can be used wet or dry MAC is working toward a cruelty-free world. MAC does not test on animals and never asks others to test on the brand’s behalf—MAC advocates for ending animal testing globally and is taking steps toward that goal every day. Because MAC shares your commitment to the environment, they have the Back-to-MAC Program. By returning six [6] MAC primary packaging containers to a MAC counter, you’ll receive a free M·A·C lipstick of your choice as a thanks to you. Note, Lipsticks provided at no charge cannot be returned or exchanged. Back-to-M·A·C is only available in stores.