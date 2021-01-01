From bush furniture
Bush Furniture Stockton 85W Sofa
Advertisement
The sectional couch with a reversible chaise lounge presents a practical living room seating solution with remarkable quality and durability to match its casual style. Conveniently packaged for easy movement into and around any room or tight-fitting corridor, this ready-to-assemble sectional sofa with matching pillows is a great way to furnish a small apartment, large family home, and everything in between. Set up the chaise on whichever side you prefer and relax with high-density foam cushioning and pocket coil seat springs that maintain their shape and feel for years of comfort. Reversible seat and back cushions feature pet-friendly StainGard(TM) fabric that repels dirt, oil, water, and other liquids to prevent unsightly blemishes. The sturdy metal and wood framework includes a quiet sinuous spring design with cross supports that won't sag over time. Espresso-stained tapered square feet and track armrests reflect an understated style that perfectly complements modern, contemporary, traditional, transitional, and industrial decor. This reversible sectional has been rigorously tested for safety, durability, and stain resistance. Add to your living room set an array of coordinating sofas, sectionals, ottomans, and accent chairs (sold separately). Fabric: Tan Microsuede