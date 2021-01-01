Blackjack Lighting STL-38P Steelos 18 Light 38" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Blackjack Lighting STL-38P Steelos 18 Light 38" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant FeaturesReplaceable LED sourceConstructed from aluminumIncludes acrylic light guidesIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable via Triac dimming systemsRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Minimum Height: 9"Maximum Hanging Height: 144"Width: 37-11/16"Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 30 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 18Lumens: 1948Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Matte Black