Blackjack Lighting STL-07P Steelos 3 Light 8" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Blackjack Lighting STL-07P Steelos 3 Light 8" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant FeaturesReplaceable LED sourceField adjustable cord length with no cutting or splicingConstructed from aluminumIncludes acrylic light guidesIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable via Triac dimming systemsRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Minimum Height: 9"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 7-5/8"Depth: 7-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 15 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Lumens: 600Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Polished Chrome