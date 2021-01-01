From sonneman lighting
Stix Rectangle LED Linear Suspension by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (2788.25)
The Stix Rectangle LED Linear Suspension by SONNEMAN Lighting is a unique fixture that offers a contemporary geometric style in modern-day homes. It features remarkable Frosted Optical Acrylic diffusers offering elegant and sophisticated lighting though an LED light source. This fixture provides warm and clean finishes that blend smoothly with its rectangular shape and linear bars, giving your home that warm welcoming feeling in any space you place it in. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: White. Finish: Satin Black