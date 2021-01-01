Classic chevron gets a stylish stitch in the design of stitchedched Chevron.?his woven wonder is consciously created with our exclusive Everstrand fiber, made with up to 100% recycled post-consumer content from plastic bottles.?ffering thick, plush softness and our superior stain resistance, the Stitched Chevron is a smart selection for kids spaces or anywhere life tends to get a little messy! Available in two colorations, blue and gray Mohawk Home Stitched Chevron Gray 8 x 10 Beige Geometric Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester | 90685 90082 096120