Yellow gold PVD stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold PVD bezel. Black dial with gold-tone dauphine-style hands. No markers. The Movado dot appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Movado Stiri Quartz Black Dial Yellow Gold PVD Ladies Watch 0607282.