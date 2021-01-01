Stingley Velvet Parsons Chair
Description
Features: 1:Materials: velvet upholstery, metal legs golden color 2:Care instruction: Clean with a damp cloth & dry immediately 3:Radioactive pattern and comfortable backrest 4: Weight capacity: 220Ibs Selling point: 1:Elegant shape,sturdy structure; 2: Easy to assemble and clean 3: High profit 4: Half a year warranty 5: Exclusive design, high selling point Dimension & weight: Color: Blue Overall Dimension: 26.38In*21.65In*18.11In Gross weight: 24.80Ibs Net weight: 10.582Ibs(4.81kgs)/1pc Specifications: Product name: Jkc chair Material: Velvet and metal legs gold powder coating Box contents: 2*dining chair Country of origin: China Product warranty: Half a year warrantyFeatures:Product Type: Parsons chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Main Color: Main Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood;IronMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: MDFMetal Finish Application: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetLegal Documentation: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTufted Upholstery: NoNailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 220Back Style: Solid backSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaDS Wood Tone (Upholstery Color: Coffee): Light WoodDS Wood Tone (Upholstery Color: Blue): Light WoodDS Wood Tone (Upholstery Color: Gray): Light WoodDurability: Rust Resistant;Scratch ResistantDouble Rub Tested: YesWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernArms Included: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:GSA Approved: NFPA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CALGreen Compliant: Fire Rated: TAA Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): SCS Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Cert