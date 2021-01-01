From original penguin
Original Penguin Sticker Pete Terry Pants
Get in the groove with the Original Penguin Sticker Pete Terry Pants. Enjoy these comfortable sweats engineered with internal drawstring elastic waistband and plastic tip cover. Slip in hand pockets for added warmth. Classic fit leg cuffed at the ankle. Single slip in back pocket right side. Subtle penguin logo below left pocket. 85% cotton, 15% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size MD (32 - 34). Please note that measurements may vary by size.