Pendleton Grey Stewart Kuddler Bolster Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Medium

Add a dash of rustic cabin decor to your home with the Pendleton Grey Stewart Kuddler Dog Bed. This design features snuggle-worthy walls that are paw-fect for the pet who loves to cuddle, burrow and rest his head on a bolstered edge. 100% recycled memory fiber polyester provides loving support while the orthopedic foam base helps relieve joints and pressure points. The zippered cover removes for easy maintenance and cleaning and the inner cushion is reversible to reveal an incredibly soft faux-sherpa!