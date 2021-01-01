From steve silver co.
Steve Silver Co. Milani Mid-Century End Table, Brown
Advertisement
The Milani occasional collection brings the natural beauty and character of wood right into your living room. Crafted of mango solids, the Milani Chairside End Table features a natural finish over mid-century modern styling for a style that combines rustic charm with an elegant silhouette. The solid wood inlaid herringbone top adds interest and the bottom shelf provides space for storage or display. Also available in this collection are the cocktail table, end table and chairside end table (purchase separately). Your purchase includes one sofa table.