Pi-Day 2021 Pillows 3.14 Math Teacher Gifts Stethoscope Pi-Day Cool Math Symbols Registered Nurse Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Be greater than average and get this stethoscope pillow as a pi-day or nurse graduation gift, because 5 out of 4 people struggle with math. This awesome design is perfect for women, or men, that is a rn or nursing student Come to the math side we have pi and this stethoscope pillow that is a perfect gift for mathematicians, teachers, students, geeks and math nerds. Great present for pi-day, or nurse graduation for science and math lovers or rn, pacu, or l&d 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only