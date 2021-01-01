Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Two-Strand Emerald Nugget Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Two-Strand Emerald Nugget Necklace Get ready to fall in love with the many shades of Brazilian emerald. This stunning, two-strand necklace features freeform, natural nuggets of this enchanting green stone in a simple silhouette that's easy to dress up or down. Approx. 18"L x 11/16"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Necklace has two strands of freeform emerald nuggets Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Green Emerald - Nugget (6x3mm to 9x6mm, 8x11mm to 13x16mm); mined in Brazil