From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Black Stone Earrings
Advertisement
Fancy and charming, these sterling silver earrings are sure to add a distinctive flair to your style. Designed with black onyx gemstones, these earrings will complete your look. These earrings are dangling with french wire closures for safety.Metal Weight: 2.95 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Drop and DangleGender: Women'sClosure: HookMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 41mm x 6mmSolidBlack OnyxYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Thailand