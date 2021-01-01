SUZY LEVIAN Sterling Silver Sapphire Brown Diamond Accent Chain Necklace - 0.02 ctw in Blue at Nordstrom Rack

Embrace your neck with sparkling shimmers with this beautiful sapphire station necklace. This necklace can be worn as a stackable with other length necklaces or as a single necklace, making it the perfect necklace for every occasion. A round-cut blue sapphire (0.50ct) center stone is bezel set in sterling silver with 2 created white sapphires on each side (1cttw). . Sterling silver bezel set sapphire, white sapphire, and brown diamond chain necklace. Spring ring clasp closure. Approx. 18" chain length. Imported Please note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Sterling silver, sapphire, created white sapphire, brown diamond (0.02 ctw)