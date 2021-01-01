Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Round Gemstone Teardrop Dangle Earrings - Red Coral

Jay King Sterling Silver Round Gemstone Teardrop Dangle Earrings Chic and contemporary, these earrings have elegant sterling silver drops topped by round cabochons of your favorite gemstone. Approx. 2-1/16"L x 11/16"W Stamped .925 Pierced with clutch backs Handcrafted Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Dark Blue Lapis - Round (12mm); mined in Afghanistan Stabilized Compressed Color-Enhanced Purple Turquoise - Round (12mm); mined in China Stabilized Compressed Color-Enhanced Red Coral - Round (12mm); harvested in China Stabilized Compressed Color-Enhanced Lemon-Lime Turquoise - Round (12mm); mined in China