From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Synthetic Turquoise and Marcasite Bracelet
Add a fantastic chic look to your style with this bracelet, formed in rhodium-plated sterling silver. Decorated with turquoise and marcasite gemstones for a dazzling look, this 7-inch long and 7.5mm wide gleaming bracelet fastens with a box catch clasp for safety. This bracelet is sure to add a graceful elegance to any look day or night.Metal Weight: 15.09 gramsJewelry Type: FineChain Style: LinkBracelet Style: Traditional Gemstone BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Box CatchMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 7-inch x 7.5mmSolidMarcasiteStone Details:Type: TurquoiseColor: BlueShape: Oval, SquareQuantity: 5, 5Jewelry Setting: BezelYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Thailand