Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Polished Love Knot Post Earrings

Add style to any ensemble with these rhodium-plated sterling silver stud earrings. Featuring a classic love knot design, these earrings have easy to use post back clasps. These love knot earrings will make a perfect romantic gift.Metal Weight: 1.29 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Love Knot Stud EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: Post and Push BackMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 9.3mm x 9mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Italy