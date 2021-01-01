From primal silver

Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Pink Crystal Birthstone Earrings

$21.94
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Express yourself with these stunning pink crystal stud earrings crafted from sterling silver. The 6.25mm earrings are secured with post and push back clasps for proper hold. They offer a sophisticated look that is perfect for those who are celebrating an October birthday.Metal Weight: 1.01 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Birthstone Stud EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: Post and Push BackMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 6.25mmSolidStone Details:Type: CrystalsBirthstone Month: OctoberColor: PinkShape: RoundSize: 6.25Quantity: 2Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Italy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com