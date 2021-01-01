From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Marcasite Earrings
Give a glamorous touch to your look with these gorgeous dangle earrings. Crafted in sterling silver with sparkling marcasite stones for a charming look, these antiqued earrings are secured with post and push back closures. Sure to delight, these earrings are a stunning and sophisticated pick for any jewelry box.Metal Weight: 3.33 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Drop and DangleJewelry Finish: Antiqued, TexturedGender: Women'sClosure: Friction Post and Push BackMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 41mm x 11mmStone Details:Type: MarcasiteColor: BlackShape: RoundQuantity: 38Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Thailand