From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Graduated Cubic Zirconia 17-inch Riviera Necklace
Advertisement
Perfect for any look, day or night this wonderful necklace will create a unique and trendy fashion statement. Designed from sterling silver, this 17-inch long necklace is studded with dazzling prong set cubic zirconia stones creating a tennis pattern along with a high polished finish for an eye-catching shine. Secured with a box catch clasp, this necklace lends a dainty appeal to any look.Metal Weight: 12.61 gramsJewelry Type: FineType: Graduated Riviera NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Box CatchMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 17-inch x 5mmSolidStone Details:Type: Cubic ZirconiaColor: ClearShape: RoundSize: 2 to 4.5 mm (tapered)Quantity: 164Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Indonesia