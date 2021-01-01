Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Diamond and Aquamarine Earrings

These dangle earrings will make a perfect gift for those celebrating a March birthday. These lovely earrings are carefully crafted from quality sterling silver. These earrings features round 0.5 cttw faceted blue aquamarine center stones framed with sparkling round diamonds. Secured with lever back closures, these 26x7mm earrings are sure to dazzle.Metal Weight: 1.83 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Gemstone and Diamond EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: LeverbackMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 26mm x 7mmGemstone Details:Type: AquamarineBirthstone Month: MarchColor: BlueShape: RoundSize: 4mmWeight: 0.5 cttwQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: ProngDiamond Details:Shape: RoundWeight: 0.009 cttwQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: India