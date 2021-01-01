From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Cubic Zirconia 3-Star Bar with 1.5-inch Extension Necklace
Lend a bit of twinkle to your neckline with this three star bar pendant necklace, crafted from rhodium-plated sterling silver. A 15.5-inch long cable chain holds this 39.5x5.2mm bar pendant graced with cubic zirconia stones accented stars along with brilliant polished finish for never ending sparkling shine. Encloses with fancy lobster clasp, this necklace will catch everyone's attention.Metal Weight: 3.10 gramsJewelry Type: FineChain Style: CableType: 3-star Bar NecklaceJewelry Finish: High Polish, TexturedGender: Women'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 15.5-inch x 0.6mm Chain, 39.5mm x 5.2mm BarSemi-solidStone Details:Type: Cubic ZirconiaColor: ClearShape: RoundQuantity: 10Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Italy