Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Created Opal Wing with 1.5-inch Extension Necklace

Beautify your neckline with this lovely wing design rhodium plated sterling silver necklace. Hanging from 16.5-inch cable chain with lobster clasp this 18.5x22mm polished pendant features created opal iced with polished finish for striking look. Chain has 1.5-inch extender.Metal Weight: 4.86 gramsJewelry Type: FineChain Style: CableType: Wings Pendant NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 16.5-inch Chain, 21mm x 23mm Pendant, 1.5-inch Ext.Gemstone Details:Type: Lab Created OpalColor: PhenomenaYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China