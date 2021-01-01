From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Composite Ruby and Diamond Bracelet
Enhance your personal style with this rhodium plated sterling silver bracelet. It is garnished with 1.81 cttw oval shaped composite ruby gemstones and eye-catching diamonds. Measuring 7-inches long and 3mm wide, bracelet boasts a high polished finish for a glossy shine and fastens with a fancy lobster claw clasp for hassle free movement. This bracelet is great for every day wear or special occasions.Metal Weight: 4.94 gramsJewelry Type: FineBracelet Style: Traditional Gemstone BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 7-inch x 3mmSolidOpen BackGemstone Details:Type: Composite RubyColor: RedShape: OvalSize: 4mm x 3mmWeight: 1.81 cttwQuantity: 8Jewelry Setting: ProngDiamond Details:Shape: RoundWeight: 0.01 cttwQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Thailand