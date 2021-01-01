From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated 7-8mm Brown Freshwater Cultured Rice Pearl Necklace
Advertisement
An exquisite addition to your collection, this 18-inch necklace is decorated with 7-8mm brown freshwater cultured rice pearls for an enduring look. Styled from rhodium-plated sterling silver with a brilliant polished finish, this necklace perfectly secures with a pearl clasp to ensure proper grip. Add a timeless look to your style with this pearl necklace.Metal Weight: 0.42 gramsJewelry Type: FineType: Pearl NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: PearlMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 18-inch x 8mmSolidPearl Details:Type: Freshwater Cultured PearlColor: BrownShape: IrregularSize: 7-8mmQuantity: 45Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Canada