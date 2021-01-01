Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated 7-8mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace

Sure to turn heads, this fancy pearl necklace will add a dash of elegance to your style. Flawlessly crafted in rhodium-plated sterling silver, this 17-inch long necklace showcases 7-8mm white freshwater cultured pearl for an elegant look. Fastened with a lobster clasp, this fabulous necklace makes a stylish addition to your collection.Metal Weight: 2.15 gramsJewelry Type: FineChain Style: CableJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Lobster ClawMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 17-inch x 1mm Chain, 27mm x 16mm PendantSolidPearl Details:Type: Freshwater Cultured PearlColor: WhiteShape: PearSize: 7-8mmQuantity: 1Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China