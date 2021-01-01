From jewelrypot

Sterling Silver Rhodium Light Swiss Blue Topaz & Diamond Ring. Carat Wt- 0.94ct

$51.00 on sale
($167.33 save 70%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Dimensions: 7.37MM long x 6MM widePolishedSterling silverBlue topazDiamond

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com