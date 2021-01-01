Primal Silver Sterling Silver Polished Wavy Hinged Bangle

This classic fancy hinged bangle will add the perfect finishing touch to your personal style. Fashioned from sterling silver, this 7-inch long and 3.75mm wide bangle features a stunning wavy design with brilliant polished finish for a wonderful look. Secured with box catch clasp, this bangle will never go out of style.Metal Weight: 9.98 gramsJewelry Type: FineBangle Style: Wavy Hinged BangleJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Box CatchMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 7-inch x 3.75mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Italy