From stackable expressions
Sterling Silver Pink-Plated Twisted Ring
Advertisement
Check out this simple, classy ring from the Stackable Expressions collection. It is crafted from sterling silver that is 14kt rose gold-plated. This pretty ring features a polished finish, creating a lasting shine. It also has a unique, twisted pattern. This 1.5-millimeter ring is so versatile that it will go with any piece of jewelry, including your other favorite stackable rings. It is a great way to complete your look. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.