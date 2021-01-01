From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Pink Stellux Crystal Ribbon Post Earrings
Express your concern for a special cause with these sterling silver awareness ribbon earrings. Decorated with pink crystals these earrings boasts a brilliant shine that will never go dull. Join the caring community of supporters with these themed earrings.Metal Weight: 2.33 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Ribbon Stud EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: Friction Post and Push BackMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteEnamel Color: PinkDimensions: 14mm x 9mmLeft and RightStone Details:Type: Stellux CrystalColor: Clear, PinkShape: RoundQuantity: 14, 6Jewelry Setting: GlueYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Thailand