From stackable expressions
Sterling Silver Pink-Plated Heart Padlock Ring
Advertisement
This is a heart padlock ring crafted from sterling silver. It is stackable and rose gold-plated. This 2.25-millimeter ring features a polished finish which gives it an everlasting shine. This stunning ring will make the perfect addition to your jewelry collection. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.