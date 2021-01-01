SUZY LEVIAN Sterling Silver Pave Mixed Sapphire & Brown Diamond Accent Heart Pendant Necklace in Blue at Nordstrom Rack

Decorate your neck with sparkling shimmers with this beautiful mixed sapphire pendant necklace. Natural and created sapphire mix with brown diamond accent on a heart shaped pendant to add luster. . Sterling silver bezel set sapphire, white sapphire, and brown diamond chain necklace. Spring ring clasp closure. Approx. 18" chain length. Approx. 10mm pendant length. Imported Please note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Sterling silver, natural blue sapphire, created white sapphire, diamond accent 0.02 ctw