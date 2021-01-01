From stackable expressions
Sterling Silver Black Enamel Love Ring
From Stackable Expressions, this is a love-themed ring. It is crafted from sleek sterling silver with rhodium-plating. This 3.5-millimeter ring has the word love written in black enamel on its band. It also includes black heart symbols. This piece is complete with a lovely polished finish for shine. This stunning ring makes the perfect gift for loved ones. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.