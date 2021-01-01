From primal silver

Primal Silver Sterling Silver 14mm Ball Dangle Leverback Earrings

$36.81 on sale
($85.80 save 57%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Check out these gorgeous ball design dangle earrings that will catch everyone's attention. Fashioned from sterling silver, these earrings are secured with leverback closures. These fabulous earrings will surely elevate your personal style.Metal Weight: 5.37 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Dangle Ball EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: LeverbackMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 31.5mm x 14mmSolidYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Thailand

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com