DEVATA Sterling Silver Bali Filigree Amethyst 8mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Woven Dragon Bone Oval Chain Bracelet, Size Medium Us in

This handcrafted jewelry piece made in Bali offers a refined, elegant style for any ensemble. Size Medium / Bracelet Length 7.25" = Fits 6" - 6.5" Wrist Circumference / Station Length 40mm x Width 18mm. Sterling silver Bali filigree woven dragon bone oval chain bracelet with 18K gold, amethyst, and freshwater cultured pearl accents. Spring push button lock closure. Approx. 8mm pearl. Imported Please note: Due to the unique and natural origin of pearls, slight variations in overtone and quality may occur. These characteristics enhance the beauty of the product and truly make them a one of a kind piece. Sterling silver is a precious metal which may require cleaning from time to time. Please use specialized silver polish cloth to clean your jewelry and store it in the Devata pouch to help minimize tarnishing. Sterling silver, 18K gold, amethyst, freshwater cultured pearl