Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Azure Peaks Turquoise Oval Ring - Blue

Jay King Sterling Silver Azure Peaks Turquoise Oval Ring Distinctive and unique. This lovely handcrafted sterling silver ring features turquoise with a beautiful natural matrix, mined in the mountainous regions of Mongolia. Approx. 5/8"L x 3/4"W x 1/4"H; shank 3/16"W Stamped .925 Ring has oval, multi-color turquoise cabochon bezel-set at center Split, tapered shoulders Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Azure Peaks Turquoise - Oval (16x12mm); mined in Mongolia