From primal silver
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Antiqued Marcasite and Garnet Cross Pendant with 18-inch Chain
Universal symbol of faith, cross motif is artistically fashioned in this sterling silver pendant necklace. Features eye-catching marcasite and red garnet gemstone iced with brilliant texture and antiqued detailing for timeless design. This 31.95x19.3mm religious pendant swings along 18-inch cable chain with a spring ring clasp.Universal symbol of faith, cross motif is artistically fashioned in this sterling silver pendant necklace. Features eye-catching marcasite and red garnet gemstone iced with brilliant texture and antiqued detailing for timeless design. This 31.95x19.3mm religious pendant swings along 18-inch cable chain with a spring ring clasp.Metal Weight: 5.26 grams with chainJewelry Type: FineChain Style: Forzantina Cable ChainPendant Type: Cross PendantJewelry Finish: High Polish, AntiquedGender: Women'sChain Clasp: Spring RingMetal: Sterling SilverMetal Color: WhitePendant Dimensions: 40.1mm x 19.3mmChain Dimensions: 18-inch x 1.3mmRound Marcasite StoneGemstone Details:Type: GarnetColor: RedShape: RoundWeight: 0.06 cttwQuantity: 1Jewelry Setting: BezelYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Pendant Country of Origin: ThailandChain Country of Origin: Italy