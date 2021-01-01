From jewelersclub
JewelersClub Sterling Silver Blue & White 1 Carat Diamond Ring for Women
Perfect Diamond Promise Ring to Showcase Your Meaningful RelationshipsWhen it comes to fashion and style, you don't always have to follow the rules. Choose pieces with elements of class and sophistication that we all adore, but with a funky twist. Our 1.00 Carat Genuine white & navy blue diamond ring in Sterling Silver is the perfect accessory for your jewelry collection. This stunning blue statement ring features a unique design with modern blue diamonds and classic round-cut white diamonds for a truly distinctive look. It's perfect for pairing with your favorite evening look or to rock with jeans when you want a little bit of everyday glam. Why Choose JewelersClub Blue and White Diamond Ring?Make your glamorous taste known with this vintage-inspired dual-colored diamond ring. Add dramatic flair to any look with this blue gemstone ring.The ring’s beauty is sure to receive compliments.This charming blue and white diamond ring is perfect for any occasion.Complement every outfit even in your routine.Captivating 1.00-carat t.w. diamonds.Featuring an illuminating set of blue and white diamonds, our stylish ring is a gracious symbol of your commitment. Crafted and polished in a sterling silver band, this sparkling ring features a 3-cluster design with rounded blue diamonds framed inside the cluster and round-shaped white diamonds placed outside of the cluster, making it an elegant work of art. Features:Dual-ColoredPremium CraftsmanshipBright polished shine in a sterling silver bandAttractive Packaging Specifications:1.00 T.W. CaratLength - 0.84inch (21.43mm)Width - 0.67inch (17.11mm)Available in sizes 6, 7, 8