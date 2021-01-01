From haus of brilliance
Haus of Brilliance Sterling Silver 1/10ct TDW Round Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace (H-I,I2)
This sterling silver Diamond Heart Pendant makes an ideal Valentine's or birthday gift for someone you admire and love. Made from rich sterling silver, the heart pendant measures 25 mm high and 20 mm wide. The heart is cut in an asymmetrical design in which one half is lined with sparkling round white diamonds in four-prong settings. The other half features smooth metal. The diamonds boast an HI color and I2-I3 clarity for a total of .1 carats. Hanging from an 18-inch sterling silver box chain, the pendant has an open center to give it a lightweight look and feel. The chain closes with a spring-ring clasp, making it an easy accessory to slip on and wear all day or all evening long. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Necklaces. Heart Pendant series. SKU: 80-7178WDM. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 2.25g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.0090909ct. Number of stones: 11. Stone clarity: I2-I3. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: H-I. Necklace style: Pendant. Chain type: Box. Closure type: Spring Ring. Haus of Brilliance Sterling Silver 1/10ct TDW Round Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace (H-I,I2).