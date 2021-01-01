From stackable expressions
Sterling Silver Rhodium Cable Ring
Perfect for stacking and matching with other stackable rings, this is a cable ring crafted from sterling silver. It is complete with rhodium plating and a patterned surface. The 2.25-millimeter ring features a polished finish which creates a beautiful shine. This good-looking ring is an excellent addition to your jewelry collection. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.