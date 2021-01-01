Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Multi-Color Volcanic Opal Bead Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Multi-Color Volcanic Opal Bead Necklace Unique volcanic opal from Madagascar displays varying shades of green, brown and yellow in this simple, yet chic beaded gemstone necklace from Jay King. Necklace measures approx. 18"L x 5/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Multi-colored freeform opal beads strung in graduating profile Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Volcanic Opal - Freeform - Freeform (16x15mm to 6x5mm); mined in Madagascar