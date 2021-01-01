From mine finds by jay king
Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Green Kabamba Stone and Green Quartz Necklace
Advertisement
Jay King Sterling Silver Green Kabamba Stone and Green Quartz Necklace For a truly unique gemstone statement piece, check out this Mine Find from Madagascar. Multi-colored Kabamba stone displays swirls and spots of green, gray and black in a bold necklace design that will help you stand out from the crowd. Approx. 18"L x 1-5/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Necklace drape has five freeform stations of multi-colored green and black Kabamba stone Round, green quartz spacer beads between stations Multi-shaped Kabamba beads and round, green quartz beads complete necklace Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Green Kabamba Stone - Freeform ( 26x22mm to 42x41mm, 11x10mm to 8x6mm, 11x7mm to 9x6mm); mined in Madagascar Stabilized Green Quartz - Round (6x6mm); mined in Brazil