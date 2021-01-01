Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Dark Green Stillwater Stone Pendant-Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Dark Green Stillwater Stone Pendant-Necklace Dark green gemstones paired with polished sterling silver give this pendant and necklace combination a look that's naturally elegant. Pendant measures approx. 2-3/8"L x 1-3/4"W Necklace measures approx. 18-1/2"L x 7/16"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Pendant; wide, tapered bail; Necklace: hook closure Round sterling silver pendant with round, dark green stillwater stone at center Comes with necklace of dark green stilwater stone beads and silver bead accents Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Dark Green Stillwater Stone - Round (25mm, 10mm); mined in USA As per GIA, Stillwater stone is a natural form of Jasper